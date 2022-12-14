38-year-veteran was not afraid to tell Vince McMahon about the shortcomings of WWE, says former writer (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently spoke about a major backstage figure and how Vince McMahon would listen to him the most.

Kevin Dunn is a member of the WWE Board of Directors, a position he has held since 2008. He is often the subject of ridicule among fans online for the frequent camera cuts we see on RAW and SmackDown. Having been with the company for over 20 years, he is a significant figure backstage.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo detailed the relationship between Kevin Dunn and Vince McMahon. Russo also disclosed that Dunn was not afraid to tell the former WWE Chairman about the problems with the company's product.

"I gotta tell you something about Kevin Dunn. People, a lot of people don't like Kevin Dunn. A lot of people don't like me, you know. But one thing I gotta say about Kevin Dunn, if Kevin Dunn saw what you saw, he would not be afraid to tell Vince that. He would basically say to Vince, 'Vince, the crowd is dead. We're going to, dim the lights,' he would not be afraid to point that out to Vince. That's why I always liked Kevin. Kevin was not afraid to tell Vince what he didn't want to hear." Vince Russo said. (31:30 - 32:15)

Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon listened to Kevin Dunn the most

Vince Russo went on to state that the 77-year-old former CEO listened to Dunn more than anyone else. Russo further added, claiming that he never second-guessed Kevin Dunn when it came to TV.

"I would say, I would say for as long as he's been there and Vince's relationship with Kevin, Vince probably listened to Kevin more than anybody, without a shadow of a doubt. Especially like of course, Vince knows TV, but Vince also knows that Kevin knows TV more. He would always listen to Kevin. Bro when it came to TV, always. And I never one time second guessed Kevin Dunn when it came to TV." (32:15 - 32:50)

Recent reports have emerged that Vince McMahon intends to return to the Stamford-based company. He believes he received incorrect advice from people close to him.

If he does return to WWE, it could cause a major stir in the wrestling world. Do you think Vince McMahon will return? Sound off your thoughs in the comments section below.

