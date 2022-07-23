"Stamford is in turmoil" - 38-year veteran might quit WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell feels that long-time executive Kevin Dunn could be on his way out of WWE after Vince McMahon's retirement.

The former manager explained that Vince McMahon's decision to retire could change the management structure within WWE.

Dunn and a few other executives close to the former CEO could leave the promotion under the new regime.

Mantell also spoke about the turbulent situation that is currently unfolding at WWE headquarters in Stamford during this week's episode of Smack Talk:

"Right now, Stamford is basically in turmoil because nobody knows what's really going on because Vince is not the boss anymore. And I think there were some people, you know, under Vince, that's how they got there, they are now wondering of their positions," noted Dutch Mantell. "When you have a management change, there are a lot of changes underneath that because they get their own team in place. I think there are a lot of nervous people in Stamford, one of them could be Kevin Dunn because I think he just cashed all of his WWE stock in. I read that too." [4:38 - 5:22]

Kevin Dunn started working for Vince McMahon in the early 1980s

As per a report from Fightful, WWE talent is also under the impression that Kevin Dunn could be next in line to depart the organization. While there is no confirmation regarding his status, the well-known WWE executive's job seems to be in jeopardy at the moment.

Additionally, it was reported last month that Stephanie McMahon and Kevin Dunn allegedly don't like each other. With Stephanie emerging as the co-CEO following Vince McMahon's WWE exit, Dunn's future certainly doesn't look all that bright.

Dunn has been with WWE since 1984, and over the course of his astonishing 38-year career, the controversial personality has risen to become one of the most influential people behind the scenes.

The 38-year-veteran is presently the Chief of WWE's Global Television Distribution and has been leading the company's vast production team for decades.

Do you think WWE will benefit from Kevin Dunn's ouster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

