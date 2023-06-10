39-year-old star details transition from Lucha Libre to WWE

Latino World Order member Santos Escobar opened up about his transition from the luchador-based wrestling style to becoming a sports entertainer in WWE.

The 39-year-old kickstarted his professional wrestling career in Mexico as a luchador. He was a prominent face in multiple Mexican wrestling promotions before joining WWE in 2019.

In a recent appearance on the Out of Character podcast, Santos Escobar detailed that adapting to WWE was easy for him because the company's style has a lot of similarities to Lucha Libre:

"Everyone asked me how difficult it was to transition from Mexican Lucha Libre to the WWE Universe. In reality, Mexican Lucha Libre got a lot of what you need. The lot of boxes that you have to check to become a WWE Superstar as a Mexican Luchador You already do it."

He continued:

"You know the character development telling a story uh you know how you portray and and who you present a product it is a lot of what we do um just you know some people call it different industries or different worlds or different psychology or whatever but in my mind it was not hard because I already knew how to present myself." [17:27 - 18:06]

Santos Escobar will be in action on WWE SmackDown

Santos Escobar will be looking to become the second star from The LWO to qualify for the upcoming Money in the Bank ladder match after Zelina Vega clinched her spot in the high-stakes match by defeating Lacey Evans. However, things won't be easy for him as he will have to overcome the challenge of an equally passionate Mustafa Ali.

Escobar has not held any titles on the main roster. However, winning the Money in the Bank contract could provide him the golden opportunity to move closer to the milestone as he will have the power to cash in on any champion at any time.

Other than the Mexican star, Pete Dunne and Baron Corbin will also be looking forward to punching their ticket to the upcoming Premium Live Event in London as the duo will clash in the other qualifying match on SmackDown. LA Knight has already cemented his place in the bout and is one of the favorites to win it.

