"They are all scared of Roman"- WWE Universe erupts after potential Money in the Bank winner teases cashing in on Seth Rollins

The WWE Universe has been abuzz with reactions ever since LA Knight teased cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Seth Rollins in case he wins the upcoming ladder match.

LA Knight is one of the favorites to win the coveted briefcase this year. The 40-year-old is massively over with the fans and punched his ticket to London after defeating Montez Ford on SmackDown.

During a recent appearance on WWE's The Bump, LA Knight expressed his confidence in his chances in the high-stakes match. The former NXT star also talked about his potential cash-in, stating that while ending Roman Reigns' run will be historic, he also liked the look of Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight Championship.

Fans were quick to react to the SmackDown star's words, with many taking to social media to share their thoughts. Check out the responses below:

Roman Reigns SZN 💥 @reigns_era "That would have to be the top aim," (LA Knight spoke about Roman’s streak) "But, I got to be honest with you. That World Heavyweight Championship is a pretty little piece of gold now, ain't it?”



- LA Knight (The Bump) "That would have to be the top aim," (LA Knight spoke about Roman’s streak) "But, I got to be honest with you. That World Heavyweight Championship is a pretty little piece of gold now, ain't it?” - LA Knight (The Bump) https://t.co/u0iScoRdWa

Veezy World Peace 🌎 @DaNotoriousVIC_ @reigns_era Let’s be for real here; having LA Knight cash in on Roman is an exercise in futility. When Roman drops the belt, it’ll be legitimately done, not by someone waiting til he retains to cash in. LA Knight is better off aiming for Rollins. @reigns_era Let’s be for real here; having LA Knight cash in on Roman is an exercise in futility. When Roman drops the belt, it’ll be legitimately done, not by someone waiting til he retains to cash in. LA Knight is better off aiming for Rollins.

Jessie @Jessie21788 @reigns_era I was thinking recently that a feud between him and Seth would be amazing! @reigns_era I was thinking recently that a feud between him and Seth would be amazing!

Unbothered @Unbothe35952167 @reigns_era They are all scared of Roman @reigns_era They are all scared of Roman

It has been reported in the past that LA Knight is the favorite to win this year's Money in the Bank. The report also mentioned that he is most likely to cash in on The Visionary despite being a SmackDown star.

Seth Rollins is a marked man in WWE

Being the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has no shortage of adversaries. The Visionary defended his coveted title against Damian Priest on RAW this week, which was also the first world title defense on the red brand in two years.

While Rollins was able to defeat the Archer of Infamy, he was confronted by another Judgment Day member after the match. Finn Balor came to ringside during the main event of RAW despite Priest making it clear that he wanted to handle business by himself. However, The Prince's interference did not go according to the plan as The Visionary retained the title. Afterward, Finn came into the ring to have a staredown with Rollins, seemingly confirming a match between the two down the line.

Seth Rollins was also called out by Bron Breakker on this week's NXT. The former NXT Champion issued a challenge for The Visionary to come down to WWE's third brand and face him for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Now with LA Knight also teasing cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Rollins in case he wins it, the RAW star will have to be on his toes all the time. Rollins has stated time and time again that he intends to be a fighting champion and the upcoming weeks could be a good test of that statement.

