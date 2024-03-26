39-year-old star reacts to The Rock laying out Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

Former WWE Superstar James Ellsworth has now shared his reaction to The Rock's vicious assault on Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of RAW.

On this week's edition of the red brand show, Dwayne Johnson made a surprise appearance during The American Nightmare's promo. The 51-year-old legend whispered something cryptic, leaving Cody shaken.

Later, after the main event, The Final Boss returned with a vengeance and launched a brutal attack on the former Intercontinental Champion. The assault continued outside the arena in the parking lot, leaving Cody Rhodes bloodied and unconscious.

The Great One's rage targeted not just the 38-year-old star, but his family too, raising the stakes of their WrestleMania 40 tag team showdown. The 39-year-old star took to social media and heavily praised The Rock's latest heel run in the company on the Road to WrestleMania:

"#TheRock is putting in some of the best work ever in his career on the road to #WrestleMania. #TheFinalBoss #WWERaw," James Ellsworth wrote.

Cody Rhodes needs to "make it real" with The Rock, says former WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler

Former WWE star Dolph Ziggler (now Nic Nemeth) discussed one of the hottest storylines involving The Final Boss and The American Nightmare.

The two men are at war heading into WrestleMania 40 as both of them have taken shots at each other ahead of their massive tag team clash. Cody Rhodes will team up with Seth Rollins to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Dolph Ziggler suggested that The American Nightmare should take a jab at Dwayne Johnson's mother in his promo since the tactic seems to be working well for the latter star lately:

"If we're gonna put all those pieces together and we're going all in, and now, we're saying about your mother? Let's make it real. You better put everything out there because the boss that just told everybody, 'I'm now part of WrestleMania' is going to walk out there the next day or walk off into a movie. So, you better be ready to go after that, and you better be the next guy," he said.

Following The Great One's brutal attack on this week's RAW, things have taken a shocking turn. It will be intriguing to see what Rhodes has in his arsenal to get back at The Rock.

