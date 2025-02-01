39-year-old star sends Sami Zayn a message about Roman Reigns before the Royal Rumble

Towards the end of 2024, Sami Zayn patched things up with Roman Reigns and The Usos, reuniting to form what is now called the OG Bloodline. Now though, they must put their bond to one side, with the Royal Rumble just 24 hours away.

While they may be 'family,' every one of the OG faction wants to win the Rumble match, especially Zayn. However, that would mean eliminating Roman Reigns. So, ahead of the premium live event, Drew McIntyre sent The Underdog from the Underground a message regarding the OTC.

The 39-year-old star, while speaking about his recent win over Sami Zayn on Instagram, advised his fellow RAW star to stop following Reigns and assisting in re-establishing his hold over WWE.

The Scottish Warrior instead suggested helping Kevin Owens become champion, whom he then claimed he would eventually beat for the title.

"Just don't help Roman. For the love of God. Don't be dumb. Less than a year ago, literally less than a year ago, he was ruling over this place with an iron fist for his own selfish gains. Don't assist that. Help your buddy, Kevin. I don't care about that. He wins the title. 'Yay, happy days.' Him and I have a match. Hell of a match. I become champion that way. Doesn't matter. Just not Roman," said Drew McIntyre.

Given Zayn's new determination to become champion, it will be interesting to see if he takes McIntyre's advice.

Sami Zayn has now lost 11 matches to Drew McIntyre

Before giving Sami Zayn advice on his interactions with Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre brought up their most recent encounter on WWE RAW. The two wrestlers squared off for what was advertised as their 11th head-to-head battle in the WWE. This match held special significance for Zayn, as he was eager to secure his first victory in their ongoing rivalry.

Regrettably, the 40-year-old suffered his 11th loss against The Scottish Warrior. McIntyre overwhelmed Zayn, who did succeed in landing some effective attacks, but they were ultimately ineffective. Adding insult to injury, McIntyre ridiculed him on Instagram after the defeat.

Safe to say, it has been a rocky start to 2025 for Zayn. But, hopefully, he can turn things around at the Royal Rumble, where he could potentially be the last man standing, or at least, put on a good show.

