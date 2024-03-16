39-year-old star takes a shot at Rey Mysterio's return to WWE

WWE Superstar Santos Escobar sent a message to Rey Mysterio after the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

Mysterio, who had been sidelined following Escobar's brutal assault several months ago, made a dramatic return a few weeks back. This Friday, after Escobar's match against Dragon Lee on SmackDown, Rey stormed the ring again and targeted his former stablemate, who managed to escape. Rey then challenged him to a one-on-one match next week.

Following the events of the show, the leader of Legado del Fantasma delivered a chilling message to his former mentor. Expressing disapproval of Rey's return, he warned Rey that he planned to inflict so much pain that even Rey's family members would plead for mercy.

"I told you, Rey. Don't come back... I gave you a clean, a decent way out. [But] you had to come back. You couldn't bear the thought of seeing me become what I'm destined to become: the Emperor of Lucha Libre. And now you're here, so I got to hurt you. I'm going to hurt you real bad. Your family is going to beg for mercy, but none will be given," Santos Escobar said.

The grudge match between the two stars at next week's WWE SmackDown promises to be an intense encounter, and it will undoubtedly be fascinating to see how the situation between Legado Del Fantasma and LWO unfolds on the Road to Wrestlemania.

