39-year-old top WWE Superstar ending Gunther's historic Intercontinental Championship reign shouldn't happen, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno does not believe Sami Zayn should defeat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL.

The Ring General is currently the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. He has held the title for over 600 days. The leader of Imperium will now defend it against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania XL. The former Honorary Uce earned his opportunity after defeating multiple other superstars in a gauntlet match on Monday Night RAW last week.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno disclosed that he does not fancy the idea of Zayn dethroning Gunther:

"Once again, I'm not a fan of Sami Zayn as a babyface against Gunther. I don't think, I'm not, I would not, like I said, if Sami Zayn beats him for this, I'm just not into that. I think Sami is a better heel champion. I think he's better as a heel. I think he's still riding the coattails of The Bloodline angle for his babyface. He's definitely not over as a babyface like he was," he said. [2:02 - 2:25]

Disco Inferno says the match should happen on WWE RAW

The WrestleMania XL card is full of huge square-offs, including an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship fight between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns and a World Heavyweight Title match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

The Rock will also return to action for the first time in eight years to team up with The Tribal Chief against The American Nightmare and The Visionary in a massive tag team match on night one.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed Sami Zayn versus Gunther does not feel like a WrestleMania-level match. Instead, it could be a RAW main event:

"Honestly, Gunther versus Zayn sounds like a RAW main event. That's not a significant match at WrestleMania," he said.

Last night on RAW, Zayn and Gunther signed the contract for their WrestleMania XL Intercontinental Championship match. It would be interesting to see if the former Bloodline member can overcome the leader of Imperium at this year's Show of Shows.

