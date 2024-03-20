"Sounds like a RAW main event" - Major championship match should not be on the WWE WrestleMania XL card, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Disco Inferno does not believe Sami Zayn versus Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship should be on the WWE WrestleMania XL card.

The former Honorary Uce defeated multiple other superstars, including Chad Gable, to win a gauntlet match last week on Monday Night RAW to earn a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. Last night on the red brand, he signed the contract for a WrestleMania XL title match against The Ring General.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Inferno disclosed that he believes a match between Zayn and the leader of Imperium does not qualify to be on the WrestleMania XL card. Instead, it could just be a RAW main event:

"Honestly, Gunther versus Zayn sounds like a RAW main event. That's not a significant match at WrestleMania," he said. [3:08- 3:14]

Sami Zayn was legitimately upset after winning the gauntlet on WWE RAW

While many WWE fans were rooting for Chad Gable to win the gauntlet match and earn another opportunity to challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, they were seemingly unhappy with Sami Zayn's victory.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T revealed that Zayn was legitimately upset after seeing the fans' reactions to his win on social media:

"He was so literally upset about the online heat that he got from the fans. He's like, 'Man, I thought the fans love me. And then next thing you know, I see all this stuff.' I say, 'Man, you can't listen to that white noise. You gotta think about how great that match was, and you're gonna look back on it one day and say: 'Man, that was some really, really good work that I did.' But he still, like I said, was feeling that heat. He let someone down just because the fans didn't think the match was as good as, you know. I thought it was."

Zayn had two backstage interactions with Gable on the last episode of Monday Night RAW. The leader of Alpha Academy doubted that the former Intercontinental Champion could defeat Gunther. Meanwhile, he told Zayn he must change his mentality to stand a chance against The Ring General.

Do you think Sami Zayn will defeat Gunther at WWE WrestleMania XL? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.