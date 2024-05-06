39-year-old WWE SmackDown star sends a message to The Rock; vows to take down The Final Boss

A 39-year-old WWE SmackDown star recently took to social media to send a playful yet threatening message to The Rock. The star in question is Baron Corbin.

Following the 2023 Draft, Corbin became a free agent and was subsequently assigned to the company's developmental brand, NXT. The former United States Champion was recently paired with Bron Breakker, and together they won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before defeating Tony D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Championship. In the 2024 Draft, Breakker and Corbin were split, with Breakker moving to RAW and Corbin to SmackDown

The Rock recently took to Instagram to upload a video showcasing his rigorous MMA training for his upcoming movie, The Smashing Machine.

This caught Baron Corbin's attention, prompting him to comment on The Great One's Instagram post. Corbin jokingly vowed to take down The Rock if he got a part in the movie.

"If I get the part, I'm taking you down haha. I still owe you @therock," he wrote.

Check out a screenshot of his comment below:

Screenshot of Baron Corbin's comment on The Rock's Instagram post

WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes said Baron Corbin helped smarten up NXT stars

During an exclusive interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Carmelo Hayes said he appreciated Baron Corbin a lot because he felt the latter helped smarten up young WWE NXt stars.

"Actually, I appreciate Baron Corbin a lot. He's one of those guys that, he came in, you know, he took a lot of us younger guys under his wing in a way, and kind of just smartened us up on the game. There is a lot of stuff that we don't know on the other side, that we aren't privy to because we haven't got to experience that yet."

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Corbin and Bron Breakker now that they are on different brands following the draft.