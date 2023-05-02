39-year-old WWE SmackDown star wants to win World Heavyweight Championship

WWE SmackDown Superstar Santos Escobar recently disclosed his desire to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

After wrestling for several years in his home country of Mexico, Escobar signed with the Stamford-based company in 2019. He spent about three years in developmental before making his main roster debut alongside his Legado Del Fantasma teammates last October on SmackDown. The 39-year-old is now a member of Rey Mysterio's newly reformed Latino World Order.

In a recent interview on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Escobar spoke about his goals in WWE. The former Cruiserweight Champion stated that he wants to main-event WrestleMania and win the World Heavyweight Championship.

"My ultimate goal which is to main event WrestleMania and win the World Heavyweight Championship," he said. [14:03 - 14:09]

Santos Escobar and the LWO will be at WWE Backlash

During his interview on Booker T's Hall of Fame podcast, Santos Escobar confirmed that he and the LWO will be at Backlash next Saturday to support their group member Zelina Vega. The former Women's Tag Team Champion will challenge Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Title at the upcoming Premium Live Event.

The 39-year-old also disclosed that he and his group would support Bad Bunny, who will square off against Judgment Day's Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight.

"May 6th, Backlash, in Puerto Rico, I'm gonna be there. LWO is gonna be there. And we're gonna be supporting Zelina Vega, La Reina, who is on the biggest endeavor of her life trying to get the SmackDown Women's Championship and of course Bad Bunny, who's got a San Juan Street Fight," Escobar said. [17:15 - 17:36]

