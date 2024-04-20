39-year-old WWE star secures a vital win on SmackDown following WrestleMania 40 setback

WWE Superstar Carlito faced Santos Escobar during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The Latino World Order and Legado Del Fantasma have been at loggerheads for some time now. Following a loss against Rey Mysterio and Andrade at Wrestlemania 40, Santos Escobar was determined to retaliate against LWO by securing a victory over Carlito during this week's show.

Carlito started the match strong, aggressively backing Santos into the corner with a barrage of right hands and following up with a powerful boot in the corner. However, Santos Escobar managed to turn the tide. He executed his signature double knees and an enzuigiri that staggered Carlito. The 39-year-old then delivered an avalanche Frankensteiner, but Carlito showed resilience and refused to stay down.

As the match reached its climax, both competitors exchanged vicious blows, with Carlito firing back with a running knee and a lariat, only for Santos to kick out. In a crucial moment, Elektra Lopez and Zelina Vega, who were present at ringside, became embroiled in the action. Lopez swung Vega into the ringside barricade, creating a distraction that allowed Santos to seize the opportunity. Taking advantage of the chaos, Santos crotched Carlito on the bottom rope and followed up with The Phantom Driver to secure an important victory.

With the WWE Draft coming up next week, it will be interesting to see what's next for Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma moving forward.

