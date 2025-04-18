39-year-old WWE star sends message after nearly getting into physical confrontation with Damian Priest at recent event

A WWE star nearly had a physical confrontation with Damian Priest at a recent event. He has now sent a message taking some shots at Priest.

Ad

The intense feud between Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest has been brewing for the past year. After Drew won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40, Priest successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase on him and won the title. The two men then continued their rivalry at Clash at the Castle and at Money in the Bank, with The Archer of Infamy emerging victorious on both occasions.

Priest proved to be a thorn in Drew McIntyre's side once again at the Royal Rumble when he eliminated him from the match. As if that weren't enough, the former Judgment Day member eliminated Drew again during their Elimination Chamber match. At this point, The Scottish Warrior had had enough and ambushed Priest the following week on SmackDown. Since then, the two men have been at loggerheads. They are set to clash at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight.

Ad

Trending

During a recent Fanatics event, Priest was signing autographs for his fans when McIntyre showed up. Priest walked up to confront his WrestleMania opponent, but McIntyre walked away without a fight.

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

Now, Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to take some shots at Priest for not attacking him.

"Look at this p**sy! A real “street king” wouldn’t have hesitated."

Check out his tweet here.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Damian Priest revealed that Triple H had a lot of faith in him

Ever since arriving in WWE, Damian Priest has been booked as a top star. From his days in NXT to his time in The Judgment Day, Priest was put in a major role within the company. This is likely due to the trust Triple H has in him.

Ad

During a recent interview with Undisputed, the former Judgment Day member revealed that Triple H had a lot of faith in him when he hired him. He also noted that The Game put him in a leadership position during meetings, even when major stars were present.

“Triple H had faith in me. He put me in a leadership position when I came in. When something was going wrong and we’d have these all-in meetings, he’d say, ‘Let the talent handle this.’ And he’d say, ‘Priest, be the one who talks.’ This was the Adam Cole, Undisputed Era, and there were a lot of stars here. I felt honored.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Damian Priest can continue his winning ways against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More