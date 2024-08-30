  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 39-year-old WWE star wants to finish out his career on NXT

39-year-old WWE star wants to finish out his career on NXT

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Aug 30, 2024 15:05 GMT
Former United States Champion on finishing his career! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Former United States Champion on finishing his career! [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE's NXT has revitalized a few superstars' careers and given them a second chance in the company. Recently, former United States Champion Baron Corbin stated he would be down to finish out his career on the developmental brand in a few years.

Previously, Baron Corbin received his first main roster call-up after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Texas. Later, he had a decent run on WWE's main roster for a while before getting stuck in limbo.

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin returned to the main roster after a fresh run on the developmental brand. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the 39-year-old star stated he's open to finishing his career in the Stamford-based company in a few years on the developmental brand.

also-read-trending Trending
"Yeah, let me get like two or three more years back on the main roster, and I'll finish out back down there cause I love it so much," Corbin said. (From 05:05 to 05:10)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below:

youtube-cover

Baron Corbin is set to compete on SmackDown ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin captured gold in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in years as he and Bron Breakker became the NXT Tag Team Champions.

After a decent run as the tag team champions, the duo lost the titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Later, The Lone Wolf was called back to WWE's main roster as he joined Friday Night SmackDown.

Upon joining the brand, he aligned with Apollo Crews when the star was feuding with Legado Del Fantasma. Last month, Crews and Corbin faced Angel and Berto in a tag team match and lost.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Baron Corbin will go one-on-one against Santos Escobar after the latter lost to LA Knight in a title match for the United States Championship.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Have you met Umaga's son yet?

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी