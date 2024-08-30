39-year-old WWE star wants to finish out his career on NXT

WWE's NXT has revitalized a few superstars' careers and given them a second chance in the company. Recently, former United States Champion Baron Corbin stated he would be down to finish out his career on the developmental brand in a few years.

Previously, Baron Corbin received his first main roster call-up after winning the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Texas. Later, he had a decent run on WWE's main roster for a while before getting stuck in limbo.

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin returned to the main roster after a fresh run on the developmental brand. In an interview with Denise Salcedo, the 39-year-old star stated he's open to finishing his career in the Stamford-based company in a few years on the developmental brand.

Trending

"Yeah, let me get like two or three more years back on the main roster, and I'll finish out back down there cause I love it so much," Corbin said. (From 05:05 to 05:10)

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Check out the video below:

Baron Corbin is set to compete on SmackDown ahead of WWE Bash in Berlin

Earlier this year, Baron Corbin captured gold in the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in years as he and Bron Breakker became the NXT Tag Team Champions.

After a decent run as the tag team champions, the duo lost the titles to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. Later, The Lone Wolf was called back to WWE's main roster as he joined Friday Night SmackDown.

Upon joining the brand, he aligned with Apollo Crews when the star was feuding with Legado Del Fantasma. Last month, Crews and Corbin faced Angel and Berto in a tag team match and lost.

On the upcoming episode of SmackDown, Baron Corbin will go one-on-one against Santos Escobar after the latter lost to LA Knight in a title match for the United States Championship.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Denise Salcedo and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback