4-time champion might be the mystery NXT star in the US Title tournament, says legend (Exclusive)

WWE has announced a massive tournament for next week to determine the new #1 contender for Logan Paul's United States Championship, which will also feature a mystery NXT star. During the latest Smack Talk episode, Bill Apter felt Carmelo Hayes would be unveiled as the final competitor.

As confirmed by WWE, eight superstars will compete in a tournament starting next week, and the winner will get a shot at Logan Paul's US Championship. Santos Escobar, Dragon Lee, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Austin Theory, Grayson Waller, and Kevin Owens have been announced for the competition, with the eighth superstar set to represent the third brand of WWE.

While discussing potential candidates on Smack Talk, legendary journalist Bill Apter agreed that Carmelo Hayes might be the ideal man to make his presence felt on the main roster. He has done it all in NXT with four title reigns, including one with the brand's top prize.

Apter briefly also explained why Baron Corbin should not be a part of the tournament, as you can see below:

"So do I [the NXT spot might go to Carmelo Hayes]. No, I agree, and I think they killed off Corbin for too many years in WWE on RAW and SmackDown. Carmelo Hayes, the fans of the two major brands there, RAW and SmackDown, have gotten a taste of Carmelo Hayes, and I think he is the guy." [49:20 – 50:00]

Interestingly, Hayes also teased about being in the contest with his recent tweet.

Is Carmelo Hayes the proper superstar for the job, or do you have a better NXT talent in mind for the US Championship Tournament? Sound off in the comments section below.

