4-time Hall of Famer is working with WWE almost 19 years after last match

WWE constantly trains the superstars of tomorrow while recruiting athletes and others interested in becoming pro wrestlers. Officials work with the best talent the industry has to offer, and on occasion, that involves bringing back Hall of Famers and Legends from previous years. A fan-favorite has just revealed their return.

World Wrestling Entertainment launched its Performance Center in July 2013. Triple H had a vision for the future of the developmental program, and it has paid off immensely. The promotion now has other revolutionary wrestling tools, such as WWE NIL and WWE ID. One old-school wrestler who has worked with up-and-coming talents in recent years is now getting a taste of the company's upgraded system: Jazz.

The Female Fighting Phenom is once again working with WWE. Jazz took to Instagram today to reveal she was brought in for a guest coaching gig at the Performance Center in Orlando. The two-time Women's Champion was signed from 2001-2004, and had a brief 2006 return. Jazz, who has helped in TNA and NWA in recent years, seems to be having a good week. Her last match was a loss to Mickie James on June 7, 2006, during the main roster vs. ECW special.

"What an amazing week this has been thus far!" Jazz wrote with the photo below.

Jazz has been inducted into four wrestling Hall of Fames. Women Superstars Uncensored inducted her into its 2010 class, while the Texas Wrestling HOF honored the New Orleans native in 2012. Southwest Wrestling Entertainment inducted her in 2020, and the Women's Wrestling Hall of Fame in 2023.

Jazz reunites with WWE Hall of Famer

Jazz and Lita shared the ring more than 50 times beginning in 2001. The former Women's Champions recently reunited in Las Vegas, and Jazz shared a photo of the two on Instagram.

"Always love when bumping into Amy @machetegirl .. brings back so many memories.. especially our ECW days!! lol.. #maniaweek #vegas #mania41 #lovemylife #dpchampiionshipwrestling #TNA #NWA #nwatexas," Jazz wrote.

Jazz and Lita are tied 7-7 in their series of singles matches. However, only three of those one-on-one bouts were televised: The Female Fighting Phenom won on RAW in January 2004, then on Sunday Night Heat three weeks later. The Extreme Diva won the Heat rematch almost two months after that.

