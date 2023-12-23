4-time World Champion is "boiling mad" after losing on WWE SmackDown

A four-time World Champion fresh off a WWE SmackDown defeat unleashed a scorching message on social media.

The name in question is Asuka, a three-time Women's Champion and a one-time SmackDown Women's Champion. She joined the Damage CTRL on the November 10 episode after she turned heel on Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair to reunite with Kairi Sane.

The two women together are known as The Kabuki Warriors, who won the Women's Tag Team Championship back in September 2019.

Last night on SmackDown, the WWE Universe witnessed a Holiday Havoc 8-Woman Tag Team Match with The Damage CTRL's Bayley, Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY on one side against the team of Belair, Shotzi, Zelina Vega, and Michin.

During the bout, The Kabuki Warriors implemented an attack on the LWO member and The O.C. member with the help of Candy Cane Kendo Sticks. However, The EST and Shotzi leveraged the same when they caught The Empress of Tomorrow and The Pirate Princess by surprise from behind.

Unfortunately, Shotzi's kendo stick shot to the back of the four-time World Champion's head looked nasty, and Asuka is "boiling mad" about it.

Check out Asuka's tweet below:

"I'm boiling mad," she wrote.

Wrestling journalist criticizes WWE for Damage CTRL's match on this week's SmackDown

Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter was not satisfied with Damage CTRL's bout against the babyfaces on the blue brand show.

In the recent edition of Smack Talk, Apter questioned the match's purpose, suggesting it was cobbled together in a last-minute scramble to fill airtime by WWE.

With no clear connection to any of SmackDown's ongoing narratives, the veteran journalist felt the encounter fizzled like a deflated balloon, leaving no lasting impact.

"They just threw the girls in there for an entertaining match for TV for the fans. There was no real storyline like you said to move forward with. It was just, oh my God, look at this," said Bill Apter.

It remains to be seen if the four-time Women's World Champion gets her hands on Shotzi for delivering a nasty shot to her head in the coming weeks.

