4-time World Champion calls out Brock Lesnar; WWE return confirmed for summer 2025

By Divesh Merani
Modified Mar 11, 2025 07:27 GMT
Brock Lesnar (Image via WWE.com)
Brock Lesnar (Image via WWE.com)

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE for nearly two years, with his most recent match coming against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. Despite his continued absence, a former rival of his has referenced The Beast Incarnate multiple times on social media.

With anticipation high for his retirement match confirmed for this summer, Goldberg has become active on social media in the past few days. The WWE Hall of Famer's most recent post was a video of his entire match against Lesnar at Survivor Series 2016, which he won in 86 seconds.

Goldberg, who has held four world titles across WWE and WCW, seemed to call out Brock Lesnar on his official X/Twitter handle. He posted the video of their match along with an interesting message. The Icon mentioned it took 86 seconds to shock the world when he squashed Lesnar in 2016 and that he's ready to do it one more time:

"It took 86 seconds to shock the world…. Let’s repeat the process one more time 😤," tweeted Goldberg.

It remains to be seen if Brock Lesnar will indeed return to face Goldberg in his retirement match this summer. However, the chances of that are slim as he was officially named in Janel Grant's amended complaints in her lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

Edited by Divesh Merani
