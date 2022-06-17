4-Time world champion wants Conor McGregor in WWE, slams Mexican wrestlers for "sad" mentality (Exclusive)

Four-time WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio believes Conor McGregor should be the next big MMA star in WWE.

Throughout the years, McGregor has used certain aspects to improve his character. His brash persona made him the biggest box office star in MMA today, and he has used every opportunity to gain publicity. This included insulting WWE and wrestling a few years ago - something that caused quite an uproar.

However, Alberto Del Rio thinks it's a no-brainer for McGregor to enter the Stamford-based promotion. When Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta asked him who should follow Riddle from UFC to WWE, the Mexican legend named McGregor:

"Conor McGregor. Conor McGregor is an entertainer. He is great. He is a great fighter but the reason why he became a money maker is because he knows how to entertain. We all saw him, the way he used to sell fights was the reason why he makes millions. You could be a really good wrestler but if you don't produce money for the company, if you don't sell tickets, you don't go anywhere." (7:38-8:17)

Drawing on the comparison, he noted that many Mexican Luchadors have a "pretty sad" mentality. They believe that they should get a bigger paycheck just because they're on the same card as Del Rio and other big stars:

"I always say this to the Mexican Luchadors - the mentality in my amazing country Mexico, is pretty sad. Just because they see Santo, LA Park and Alberto Del Rio getting good salaries they think they could get that too, just because they're in the same show. They forget that it's the three of us, with us being the headliners, sell those tickets [sic]. You deserve to get rewarded but you don't have what it takes to get rewarded. For that, it takes years and you need to have charisma." (8:18-9:14)

Could Conor McGregor come to WWE?

While nothing is confirmed as of now, WWE could be interested in bringing McGregor into the mix. The company has always wanted to include popular stars into its programs for mainstream crossover appeal. This is why the likes of Logan Paul and Bad Bunny had major spots at past WrestleManias.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The Face Of The Fight Game The Face Of The Fight Game 😎 https://t.co/9jXt5jAYTW

His recruitment won't be much of a surprise considering how often he addresses the superstars. If the signing indeed takes place, Conor McGregor would be one of the biggest MMA names to appear in WWE.

