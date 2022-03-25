"We had our differences" - 4-time WWE Champion comments on Triple H's retirement

Alberto Del Rio paid a classy tribute to Triple H on Twitter following The Game's announcement of his in-ring retirement.

El Patron holds Triple H in high regard, and despite their past issues within WWE, the 'Pride of Mexico' had nothing but respect for the Cerebral Assassin's legacy in the business.

While he was saddened about the end of Triple H's run as an active wrestler, Alberto Del Rio was glad that his former rival made a career decision in the best interests of his family.

Here's what El Patron tweeted out about the legendary star's retirement:

"We had our differences during the day. But I will always respect you and your legacy in this industry. I'm really to happy to hear that you're safe and that you can keep being a dad to your daughters. Sad to hear about you hanging your boots. You are one of the greatest of all times," wrote Alberto El Patron.

Why did Triple H announce his in-ring retirement?

Triple H appeared on ESPN's First Take and, as promised earlier during the day, dropped a massive update on his future as an active in-ring performer.

Confirming the rumors from recent weeks, the 52-year-old veteran announced his retirement and provided a detailed account of the "serious cardiac event" he suffered in September 2021.

During an interview with Stephen A. Smith, the NXT boss revealed that he had a defibrillator in his chest following heart surgery and had no plans to enter the squared circle as an active performer.

HHH will go down in history as one of the most influential wrestling superstars of all time. However, his impact will continue to be felt, as he is still WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

The 14-time WWE Champion is on the road to recovery and would ideally be looking to resume his backstage responsibilities in the company.

