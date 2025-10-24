4-Time WWE Champion Destroyed Brock Lesnar, Reveals Hall of Famer - Took Him Down 3 Times

Brock Lesnar was left struggling against a 4-time WWE Champion. A Hall of Famer has revealed that the star was taken down three times and could not do anything about it.

Ric Flair on Brock Lesnar being taken down by Kurt Angle

Ric Flair spoke about Brock Lesnar during his recent appearance on Games with Names.

The star has been one of the biggest names in wrestling of all time. Currently, fans are wondering what he'll do next and whether he's going to be returning for a bigger story soon. However, the star apparently was not always the best in the ring. Ric Flair has now revealed that Kurt Angle took him down numerous times in the ring when he was challenged by Lesnar.

Flair explained that Angle was simply one of the best in the ring and he had taken the star down three times one after the other.

"I watched Kurt Angle take down Brock three times. Nobody was as tough as Angle."

He spoke about the situation, how Lesnar had challenged Angle and told him he could not be taken down, but was then quickly humbled in front of the whole company.

"Brock had his gear on but Kurt was barefoot. He goes to Angle, 'You could never take me down.' So of course, the ring was loaded with the whole company was watching. Boom. Kurt took him down three times in a row. Kurt was like a cat man. He was so fast."

Brock Lesnar is not in an active feud right now in WWE

Lesnar came back to WWE and wrestled John Cena in a match where he absolutely demolished the retiring star. He was able to put him away and has not really been seen regulary since.

Fans are waiting for when he returns, and when he does, it will be seen what he chooses to do after getting back to the company.

For his fuure feuds, there does not seem to be much of an idea about who he will wrestle next.

