Stone Cold Steve Austin Is Angry With WWE, Says Ric Flair: "That's Why Steve Austin Is So Mad"

Ric Flair has spoken up about Stone Cold Steve Austin and how the star is angry with WWE. He opened up about the real circumstances behind the issues.

WWE and Stone Cold Steve Austin are not on the same page

Steve Austin has not been hugely involved with WWE programming since he stepped away from the ring. The star has made some appearances here and there, and was inducted into the Hall of Fame again for his match against Bret Hart. Now, the star is reported to be returning for his Broken Skull Sessions podcast. However, apparently, there are issues between Steve Austin and WWE, as per Ric Flair.

Speaking on Games with Names, Ric Flair revealed that Stone Cold was angry with WWE over the fact that they had never given up the trademark to him after all he had done.

"That's why Steve Austin is so mad. They will never give up Stone Cold."

He said that now, all Austin wanted to do was hunt and fish. He added that the star had built a ranch outside of Tahoe and moved out of LA. He went on to say that Austin wanted nothing to do with WWE and that even though he was the one who helped WWE go public, and had made money doing so, it was not enough, and that he deserved his trademark.

"All Steve wants to do is hunt and fish. He just built a ranch about 40 miles out of Tahoe. Moved out of LA. I think he kept his place here, but he moved there full time. He won't have anything to do with it. Steve basically is the one that took them public. He made a lot of money, but not nearly enough. And then not giving him his trademark? So it's who knows.... really really hard to get intellectual property."

Ric Flair speculated on what would have happened if Stone Cold was not forced to retire

Steve Austin had to retire due to neck issues. Flair spoke about how he was 39 years old when he chose to hang up his boots because of the injury issues. He mentioned that had Stone Cold been able to continue wrestling, he would have been an even bigger star than he is today.

"Do you know, Steve had to quit when he was 39 years old or something because he broke his neck? Can you imagine if he'd been able to wrestle till he was 50 or something? My God."

It remains to be seen what happens when Austin returns to the podcast.

