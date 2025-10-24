Brock Lesnar Was Told By Multi-Time WWE Champion To Go "Easy" On Him

A WWE star told Brock Lesnar to go easy on him after having to wrestle the star in an impromptu match. He has explained how it happened.

Ric Flair talks about how he ended up having to wrestle Brock Lesnar

Ric Flair commented on the fact that he was 56 years old when he was wrestling Lesnar. He commented that when Stone Cold chose to step away from WWE, Vince McMahon told him to put his gear on. When he learnt that he did not bring his gear, he was upset. He also told him that would be wrestling Lesnar.

"I'm 56 years old and I have to wrestle Brock Lesnar. So what happened was Steve quit. So I got to TV and Vince said, 'Where's your gear?' I said, 'My gear? I thought I was the co-owner of the company.' He said, 'You were. Now you're wrestling tonight. And I said, 'Who?' He said, 'Brock.' 'Brock Lesnar?' He said, 'Get your sh** and never come to TV without it again. I went from being a commissioner or whatever I was to wrestling Brock. Brother... he's a bad apple man."

The star also added that he told Lesnar to go easy on him, laughing as he recalled the memory.

"I'll tell you the guy you can really feel it with is Brock. When Brock grabs a hold of you, you know, I used to go... easy brother."

For any quotes taken from this article credit Sportskeeda, and provide H/T with a link.

Ric Flair and Brock Lesnar have wrestled several times, but Flair has won only once

Over the course of his career, Ric Flair and Lesnar have wrestled five times. They were in a sort of feud, where Lesnar defeated him on RAW three times, and at the MSG show once.

One of those times, Lesnar had teamed up with The Undertaker to face Flair and Rob Van Dam.

However, two weeks later, Flair teamed with the Deadman, and got the only win of his career over Lesnar, who had teamed with the Big Show.

