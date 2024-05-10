4-time WWE champion discusses backstage tensions between Triple H and Vince McMahon

A four-time WWE champion recently shared details on backstage tensions between the current Chief Content Officer Triple H and former Chairman Vince McMahon. The star in question is Ronda Rousey.

Since The Game has been appointed as the Chief Content Officer of World Wrestling Entertainment, several talent and fans have shown their appreciation regarding his creative backstage decisions. Although Vince McMahon had stepped down from his role, many reports suggested that he still interfered in major decisions before WWE's merger with UFC under TKO Group Holdings.

Ronda Rousey's latest autobiography Our Fight: A Memoir was recently released, in which she discussed her time in the Stamford-based promotion. The former SmackDown Women's Champion claimed in her book that there was tension between Triple H and Vince McMahon as both wanted control over backstage decisions.

Rousey also mentioned that McMahon changed The Game's creative decisions whenever someone from the production team would send the details to the former.

Ronda Rousey said WWE needs to remove Vince McMahon's influence completely

During a recent interview on The Dairy of a CEO with Steve Bartlett, Ronda Rousey said that she believed Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had been doing a great job in WWE.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion also mentioned that she believed the CEO of TKO Group Holdings Ari Emanuel needs to remove all of Vince McMahon's influence from the company.

"Steph and Triple H, I think they’re honestly doing their best. But I mean, I think that Vince McMahon just created a fundamentally sick environment, and I think if Ari Emanuel is gonna be able to actually make this multi-billion-dollar dysfunctional organization into one that functions, he’s gotta clean out all of Vince’s cronies. He’s gotta completely clean house and remove Vince’s influence completely," said Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey claimed that Paul Heyman and other backstage producers blamed Liv Morgan for a major thing during the latter's title reign.

It will be interesting to see what the UFC Hall of Famer has planned for her future in professional wrestling.

