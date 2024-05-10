Former WWE champion says Paul Heyman blamed Liv Morgan for one major thing

A former WWE champion recently claimed that Paul Heyman and other backstage producers blamed Liv Morgan for one major thing. The former champion being referred to is Ronda Rousey.

Rousey has been one of the biggest names in UFC and WWE. She won several titles in both sports and has been inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame as well. Following her departure from the Stamford-based promotion, the former SmackDown Women's Champion has said some harsh things about the company and the way she was treated by some people backstage.

In her autobiography Our Fight: A Memoir, Ronda Rousey has discussed in detail about her time in World Wrestling Entertainment. Rousey wrote in her book that Bloodline member Paul Heyman and other backstage producers blamed Liv Morgan for not being able to get over with the fanbase during her title reign.

Paul Heyman also shared details about a huge turn in The Bloodline storyline with Ronda Rousey, which she said was planned by WWE a year in advance.

Ronda Rousey talked about a conversation she had with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman

Ronda Rousey recently took to Instagram and wrote that Paul Heyman once asked her what kind of movie she would want to star in. Rousey mentioned that since that day, she has taken her acting career seriously and started writing her first screenplay.

"Five years ago when @paulheyman asked me what kind of movie I’d want to star in, I finally stopped taking a passive approach to my acting career and wrote my first screenplay with my thumbs in my phone’s note app in an unexpected 11 hour writing binge (it was god awful lol). Since then I’ve become obsessed with the craft and have been devouring every book, masterclass, and YouTube video on the subject I could get my hands on."

The former UFC star also mentioned that she got a handshake deal with Netflix over a screenplay of her memoirs.

It will be interesting to see if Ronda Rousey will ever return to World Wrestling Entertainment in the future.

