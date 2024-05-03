Ronda Rousey discloses special message from Paul Heyman; huge project starting

Ronda Rousey mentioned a special message she received from Paul Heyman and announced a huge project that is starting soon.

During her MMA days, Ronda Rousey was the most feared athlete in the UFC. She was known for defeating her opponent within seconds as she dominated the Bantamweight division. However, since her first loss to Holly Holm, she was unable to recover from it and eventually left the sport for good.

Following her UFC exit, Rousey joined WWE, where she immediately became the biggest star in the women's division. However, she failed to get over with fans despite her legit MMA background and left the Stamford-based promotion as well.

The former RAW Women's Champion recently took to Instagram to reveal that Paul Heyman once asked her what kind of movie she would like to star in, and she wrote her first screenplay. She then disclosed that after honing her writing skills, she finally finished the first draft of her life story up till her UFC debut and even got a handshake Netflix deal.

"Five years ago when @paulheyman asked me what kind of movie I’d want to star in, I finally stopped taking a passive approach to my acting career and wrote my first screenplay with my thumbs in my phone’s note app in an unexpected 11 hour writing binge (it was god awful lol). Since then I’ve become obsessed with the craft and have been devouring every book, masterclass and YouTube video on the subject I could get my hands on."

Ronda Rousey said that she begged her agent, Brad Slater, to get her an internship as a reader for WME. He helped her get in touch with Adam Novak, the head of the WME story department, who has been instrumental in guiding her.

While she was working on her fourth screenplay, Brad suggested that she write her own biopic. Rousey then stated that she spent eight straight hours working on the first draft of her life story, and now she has a handshake deal with Netflix.

"I was working on my 4th screenplay when @bslater9 suggested to me. 'Hey, I think the reason you’ve become obsessed with screenwriting is you were meant to write your own biopic.' For eight days straight during my book tour from when I was done doing media until 2am I churned out the first draft of my life story up until my @UFC debut. I sent it to @bslater9 to get his notes and he loved it so much he and @roggreen took the cover page off and handed it off to @Netflix 😱 Now we’ve got a handshake deal that will hopefully be signed soon!"

Check out her post below:

Ronda Rousey takes a shot at WWE and references Logan Paul

Logan Paul has proven to be an amazing athlete in the ring. It took him just eight wrestling matches to win the United States Championship. So far, The Maverick has been crushing it as US Champion.

However, Ronda Rousey stated on Steve O's Wild Ride podcast that Logan Paul is so good because he gets a lot of time to rehearse in between his matches.

"He's great on the mic. He does a great job on the mic. I wish I was allowed the time to rehearse that he gets. It's not evenly spread. He's like their next big star. They are rolling out the red carpet. It goes to show that if you give people the time to rehearse and the resources, you can do amazing things. It's frustrating that everybody doesn't get that treatment," said Ronda Rousey.

This isn't the first shot that Ronda Rousey has fired at WWE. The former UFC fighter recently published an autobiography titled Our Fight: A Memoir, where she discussed some of her issues with the Stamford-based promotion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback