  4-time WWE champion loses his World Title just days after making controversial comments

4-time WWE champion loses his World Title just days after making controversial comments

By Arpit Shrivastava
Modified Sep 15, 2025 05:25 GMT
(Image credits - WWE
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

A former WWE star has lost his coveted World Title, merely days after making certain comments on the internet that didn't go down well with the wrestling universe. Matt Riddle, who has been in the news for all the wrong reasons of late, recently dropped his MLW World Heavyweight Championship.

Ever since he left WWE, where he won the US Title once and the Tag Team Titles thrice, The Original Bro has been embroiled in controversies. He was recently accused of no-showing at a charity wrestling event after taking an advance.

If that wasn't enough, Matt Riddle also made some unsavory comments on CM Punk and AJ Lee that further alienated him from the wrestling world. Amid this, MLW seems to have pulled the plug on his World Title reign. At the recent Fightland 2025 event, Riddle dropped the MLW Heavyweight Title to Mads Krule Krugger in a three-way match that also featured Donovan Dijak.

That said, it's unclear if MLW's decision to end Riddle's reign had anything to do with his recent comments or if it's something that was planned in advance.

Booker T thinks WWE will never bring back Matt Riddle

On a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T didn't hold back before blasting Matt Riddle for his behavioral issues. The WCW legend firmly believes that The Original Bro had ended all chances of WWE ever bringing him back under its fold following his controversial comments over the last few days.

"I do believe that Matt Riddle is going to be one of those guys that will never, ever make it to that high ever again, just because the guy just, I don't know. It's one thing burning bridges, but when you just blow up the damn bridge, that's another story. I just don't think this guy did himself any favors over the weekend, speaking the way he is."

While one can never say never in the business, given his hostile statements, it's safe to say WWE would be hestiant to give Matt Riddle another shot.

