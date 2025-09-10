  • home icon
  Booker T says 4-time WWE champion has burned bridges and will never make it back to big leagues

Booker T says 4-time WWE champion has burned bridges and will never make it back to big leagues

By JP David
Modified Sep 10, 2025 11:09 GMT
Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)
Booker T is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)

Booker T believes a former WWE star might never make it back to the biggest wrestling company in the world. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the four-time champ's recent comments and actions, which could have burned a lot of bridges.

Former United States Champion Matt Riddle made some pretty nasty comments about CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee. Riddle also had a recent issue with a promotion in the United Kingdom, which has garnered some traction. The two-time RAW Tag Team Champion has been in some controversies since getting released in September 2023.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T believes Riddle did not only burn bridges but made them explode with his comments and issues. Because of his actions, the five-time WCW Champion doesn't see The Original Bro returning to WWE.

"I never had any beef with Matt Riddle or anything like that. But I did say I did not think this guy was going to make it in this business, I didn't think he was going to make it to Heavyweight Championship level, just because of certain things. ... I just didn't think Matt Riddle respected the business enough to make it to the next level," Booker T said.
The former King of the Ring added:

"I do believe that Matt Riddle is going to be one of those guys that will never, ever make it to that high ever again, just because the guy just, I don't know. It's one thing burning bridges, but when you just blow up the damn bridge, that's another story. I just don't think this guy did himself any favors over the weekend, speaking the way he is." [H/T WrestlingNews.co]
The former NXT Tag Team champ is currently signed to Major League Wrestling and is the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.

Booker T also reacted to Ronda Rousey's comments

While Ronda Rousey hasn't said anything vile like Matt Riddle, her comments about Alexa Bliss weren't popular with the WWE Universe. Booker T reacted to her remarks on the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.

"I think the wrestling world opened the doors to her, and she just spit in the face of professional wrestling. That's what she's done," the legend said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

The former World Heavyweight Champion respects what Rousey did in WWE, but he's not a fan of her criticism since leaving the company.

Edited by JP David
