Booker T says 4-time WWE champion has burned bridges and will never make it back to big leagues

Booker T believes a former WWE star might never make it back to the biggest wrestling company in the world. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer reacted to the four-time champ's recent comments and actions, which could have burned a lot of bridges.Former United States Champion Matt Riddle made some pretty nasty comments about CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee. Riddle also had a recent issue with a promotion in the United Kingdom, which has garnered some traction. The two-time RAW Tag Team Champion has been in some controversies since getting released in September 2023.Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, Booker T believes Riddle did not only burn bridges but made them explode with his comments and issues. Because of his actions, the five-time WCW Champion doesn't see The Original Bro returning to WWE.&quot;I never had any beef with Matt Riddle or anything like that. But I did say I did not think this guy was going to make it in this business, I didn't think he was going to make it to Heavyweight Championship level, just because of certain things. ... I just didn't think Matt Riddle respected the business enough to make it to the next level,&quot; Booker T said.The former King of the Ring added:&quot;I do believe that Matt Riddle is going to be one of those guys that will never, ever make it to that high ever again, just because the guy just, I don't know. It's one thing burning bridges, but when you just blow up the damn bridge, that's another story. I just don't think this guy did himself any favors over the weekend, speaking the way he is.&quot; [H/T WrestlingNews.co]The former NXT Tag Team champ is currently signed to Major League Wrestling and is the reigning MLW World Heavyweight Champion.Booker T also reacted to Ronda Rousey's commentsWhile Ronda Rousey hasn't said anything vile like Matt Riddle, her comments about Alexa Bliss weren't popular with the WWE Universe. Booker T reacted to her remarks on the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast.&quot;I think the wrestling world opened the doors to her, and she just spit in the face of professional wrestling. That's what she's done,&quot; the legend said. [H/T WrestleTalk]The former World Heavyweight Champion respects what Rousey did in WWE, but he's not a fan of her criticism since leaving the company.