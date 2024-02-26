4-time WWE champion recalls being "hammered" for defending John Cena (Exclusive)

A former champion in WWE recently spoke about the time he defended John Cena, leading to him facing fan backlash.

The ex-champion in question is EC3, who had bagged the 24/7 belt four times during his time in the Stamford-based promotion. He is currently the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and the OVW National Heavyweight Champion. Ethan Carter III recently recalled the time when John Cena claimed that he never took steroids, a claim that EC3 had also supported.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws about Cena's recent statement on the Vince McMahon controversy, EC3 also recalled being the target of insults from fans due to his words.

"I come in like, I actually know this guy. I have trained with this guy. He is impeccable with his training, and like putting his body through the absolute best. I would tend to believe in this moment. Now I don't know for sure but then I got hammered for defending the guy I actually know, who I watched train with diligence and be like the most disciplined athlete short of myself, no, but like one of the most disciplined people possible." [4:37 onwards]

The former WWE superstar has also commented on Bruce Pritchard's statement about Vince McMahon

Former WWE employee Bruce Pritchard's refusal to give a straight comment regarding the McMahon controversy was expected, according to EC3.

Speaking on another episode The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE superstar stated:

"Expected nothing less of Bruce. I loved the chime-in on the fine legal system of the United States, but he's right: people believe what they want to believe. To those, no explanation would do, or to the others, no explanation is needed, and it's a bunch of noise. He is not being charged with anything, so he should probably not say anything at all." [From 02:27 to 02:55]

The case regarding Vince McMahon is still ongoing, and only time will tell how the situation gets resolved.

