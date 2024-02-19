"Expected nothing less" - EC3 reacts to Bruce Prichard's statement on the Vince McMahon allegations (Exclusive)

The lawsuit against Vince McMahon has put the spotlight on multiple executives in WWE who've had a long-term association with the 78-year-old, including Bruce Prichard, who seemingly refused to elaborate on the legal matter on his podcast recently. EC3 has explained why it was an expected reaction from the veteran.

Prichard has been a high-ranking official in WWE for a long time and, in many people's eyes, was one of Vince McMahon's most trusted employees through different eras.

Bruce Prichard also hosts a popular podcast, Something to Wrestle with. During a recent episode, the 60-year-old said he couldn't speak about the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE as the legal proceedings were underway.

Prichard also noted he wasn't asked to comment on the allegations officially by the promotion, nor was his name part of any accusations that have been leveled.

EC3 reacted to Prichard's statement on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws and felt that the WWE Executive had every right not to explain as he wasn't charged with any crime.

The reigning NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion also liked how Bruce Prichard put over America's legal system, as he revealed below:

"Expected nothing less of Bruce. I loved the chime-in on the fine legal system of the United States, but he's right: people believe what they want to believe. To those, no explanation would do, or to the others, no explanation is needed, and it's a bunch of noise. He is not being charged with anything, so he should probably not say anything at all." [From 02:27 to 02:55]

EC3 had one "issue" with Bruce Prichard's statement

With Bruce Prichard seemingly issuing a predictable response, EC3 even had a rather hilarious observation from the comments.

These days, he might be an influential name behind the scenes, but for many WWE fans, Bruce Prichard was the eccentric Brother Love, the former manager of The Undertaker.

While discussing the Vince McMahon allegations, Prichard claimed his answer would remain the same, and people could continue probing until their faces turned blue. EC3, however, believed Prichard could have referenced his old WWE gimmick in his reply:

"I had an issue with what Bruce said; I'm going to bring it up right now," the former WWE star added. "The fact he said till I'm blue in the face when he missed a golden opportunity to say, I'm red in the face, Brother Love." [From 02:10 to 02:25]

Vince Russo was pretty surprised by one particular comment from Bruce, but even he agreed with the former WWE co-worker's overall approach to the latest controversy to have hit professional wrestling.

