Vince Russo stunned by Bruce Prichard's comment about the Vince McMahon lawsuit: "Why would you say that?" (Exclusive)

Bruce Prichard recently broke his silence on the Vince McMahon scandal that has rocked the pro wrestling world, and Vince Russo was left surprised by one aspect of the WWE Executive's statement.

Vince McMahon is facing serious accusations as part of a lawsuit from former WWE employee Janel Grant, in which John Laurinitus has also been mentioned.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Bruce Prichard spoke about the allegations and said he was not at liberty to discuss the matters. Prichard also claimed that he wasn't getting sued and had not been accused of anything, which Vince Russo found odd to mention out loud.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, the former WWE writer reacted to Bruce Prichard's comments and couldn't understand why his former colleague would specifically state that he has nothing to do with the lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

"Here's what was kabuki-ish to me. Repeat this part, where he said, I've not been called; 'I'm not a part of this.' That part, right there, why would you say that? Why would you say I'm not involved? I'm not being accused of anything, because the moment you say that, you want to be accused of something. That part of it I didn't get. I don't know why he would go down that road. But everything else, yeah, you knew that was going to be Bruce's response." [From 01:21 onwards]

What did Bruce Prichard say about the Vince McMahon allegations?

Given his lengthy tenure with WWE, Bruce Prichard has always been considered one of Vince McMahon's closest aides.

The high-ranking WWE official had to address the legal troubles that have led to Vince McMahon's departure from the TKO board.

Right off the bat, Prichard said he could not delve into the lawsuit as it was a legal matter and stressed he had faith in the system to come to a proper conclusion.

Here's his statement:

"I'm not at liberty to discuss any legal matters of the company whatsoever. To that, there is nothing that I can say. You can ask until you're blue in the face, and that's going to be your answer. I'm not involved, I'm not being sued, I'm not being accused of anything. It's a legal matter. Sometimes, it is as simple as –for those who believe– the explanation is needed. For those that don't, no explanation will do. That's kind of where we are."[H/t WrestlingInc]

Brice Prichard continues to be a pivotal figure behind the scenes in WWE, and until there are any developments in the Vince McMahon saga, it doesn't seem like the veteran official will have much to share that isn't known already.

