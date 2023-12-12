4-time WWE champion sends a wholesome message ahead of SmackDown debut

Ahead of making a debut on WWE SmackDown in the coming week, a 4-time champion has sent a wholesome message.

The star in question is none other than Carmelo Hayes - a one-time NXT Champion, a two-time North American Champion, and a former Cruiserweight Champion. On Monday Night RAW, he tasted the main roster's spotlight battling Finn Balor of The Judgment Day in June 2023. Now, the 29-year-old star stands poised for another chance to leave his mark on the Friday Night show.

From NXT's proving ground to SmackDown's battle for gold, Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels unleashed a bombshell. He stated Hayes is charging into the 1st round of the United States Championship Tournament, ready to mix it up with the blue brand's elite.

Taking to Twitter, the former North American Champion recalled his visit to WWE's The Bump show when he posed with a spinning US title. The 29-year-old star's joke took a dramatic turn because now he's actually chasing the real deal in the tournament!

Seems like his joke landed him a one-way ticket to SmackDown and a shot at the gold. Carmelo Hayes wrote:

"I was just joking when I posted myself with the US spinner title, now I’m forreal in the tournament. I don’t miss 😂."

Check out Carmelo Hayes' tweet below:

Big E says Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker are the future of WWE

Before making his main roster debut, the former world champion Big E competed on the NXT brand. Since he went on to become a major star, The New Day member mentioned two names as the company's future.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, Big E highly praised Hayes and Bron Breakker and called them the future of WWE:

"I think so man (Carmelo Hayes seems like the future). I really do. He’s young, super athletic. Man, Bron Breakker as well. Bron’s another dude who I just think — and a humble dude," he said.

Only time will tell if the 4-time champion picks up a massive victory over Grayson Waller in the tournament to eventually face Logan Paul for the US title.

