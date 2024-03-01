4-time WWE Champion teases a potential feud with Gunther ahead of much-awaited return from injury

WWE Superstar Sheamus has dropped hints about a potential feud with Gunther.

Sheamus and Gunther have engaged in some of the most intense and hard-hitting battles over the past few years. Whether it's their Clash at the Castle bout in 2022 or their triple threat match at Wrestlemania 39 alongside Drew McIntyre, these two athletes consistently deliver banger matches.

The Celtic Warrior, who is recovering from an injury, has teased the possibility of reigniting his rivalry with The Ring General through a recent Instagram story.

In this story, he executes his signature Ten Beats of Bodhran on Gunther, portrayed in fan art.

Screengrab from Sheamus' recent Instagram story

Sheamus was left frustrated after WWE Clash at the Castle

Sheamus was welcomed with a hero's reception in Cardiff when he competed against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Clash at the Castle in 2022.

Despite a valiant effort, the four-time WWE Champion fell just short. During an interview, Sheamus expressed frustration, stating that he was disappointed that WWE hadn't capitalized on his momentum following the event.

"What I was upset about and what really bothered me was the creative after that. I came out of that with so much organic momentum, and it was just wasted. It didn’t go anywhere. It was a dead end, just like with WrestleMania. Drew went away because he was injured, but I was ready to go and then just nothing. There were no avenues and nowhere to go and that’s frustrating," Sheamus said.

As his return draws near, it will be intriguing to observe whether Sheamus gets another opportunity to face The Ring General and potentially secure the Intercontinental Championship.

A successful outcome would mark his achievement as a Grand Slam Champion.

Would you like to see Sheamus challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship at Wrestlemania 40? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE