4-time WWE World Champion says Logan Paul has "a very punchable face"

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is all set to face Logan Paul in a match at WrestleMania 39. Days before the show, the four-time WWE World Champion gave his honest opinion about his WrestleMania opponent.

The Maverick cost Seth Rollins the Elimination Chamber match for the United States Championship over a month ago. The two superstars have been neck-deep in an intense rivalry ever since.

Rollins was a guest on KTLA 5 ahead of WrestleMania 39, along with his wife Becky Lynch. The two superstars were asked several questions during the interview.

The hosts stated that Logan Paul has a very punchable face, according to their staff. The Visionary then said that he believes that both the Paul brothers have very punchable faces and personalities.

"He's got a very punchable face to be fair. Both of the Paul brothers are very punchable faces, personalities, the whole deal. This Saturday, April 1st, it's actually Logan Paul's birthday. So, I've got a nice little birthday present here in a box." [0:07 - 0:28]

Seth further added that he cannot wait to get his hands on the YouTube sensation on Saturday.

"I think there's a lot of good, nice, kind, sweet folks here in WWE who you don't want to hurt. You don't want to lay a finger on them. Logan Paul, not one of those people. It's gonna feel real good to lay into him when I get the chance on Saturday," Seth Rollins added. [0:36 - 0:48]

Logan Paul has said that he’s got to do better against Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul had a blockbuster match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, the YouTube Sensation tasted his first loss in the squared circle as he was unable to defeat The Tribal Chief.

Speaking on Cold as B*lls with Kevin Hart, Paul opened up about his upcoming singles match against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 39. The Maverick said that he needs to go bigger and do better in the match, as compared to his last performance.

"I've gotta go bigger, dude. I gotta do better than my last performance, which is getting harder and harder to do each time. This is where WWE is fun bro, it's a canvas. They're so creative. I can come up with anything, you know what I'm saying? It works really well for the type of creator, and entertainer I am," Paul said. [12:07 - 12:30]

The WrestleMania 39 match will be the final one of Paul’s current WWE contract. It will be interesting to see if The Maverick is re-signed by the company following his clash against The Visionary.

