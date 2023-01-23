"40 hasn't looked better" - Mandy Rose, Mercedes Mone, and other superstars react to Maryse's stunning birthday photo

WWE veteran Maryse celebrated her 40th birthday in grand fashion. Taking to social media, she shared a host of photos that left the wrestling world stunned.

Top names and superstars who have worked alongside the former Divas Champion reacted to her birthday photos, including former WWE stars Mercedes Mone, Mandy Rose, and Eva Marie.

Charlotte Flair, Natalya, Dana Brooke, and other current WWE stars also wished Maryse a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Gail Kim's comment also stood out.

Check out the reactions from superstars who wished the WWE star on her birthday:

You can check out Maryse's birthday photo at this link.

WWE star Maryse recently reflected on her feud with Beth Phoenix

Maryse has been associated with WWE for decades. In recent years, she has accompanied her husband The Miz and has been working as his on-screen valet.

Her latest WWE match took place at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event, where she teamed up with The Miz to face the duo of Beth Phoenix and Edge.

Taking to Twitter, the two-time Divas Champion reflected on her long-term rivalry with Phoenix, whom she has crossed paths with across three separate decades. The 40-year-old star recalled sharing the ring with the legend back in 2006. She wrote:

"One of my favorite @WWE events is coming up. So cool @TheBethPhoenix & I have wrestled each other in 3 decades. Crazy our first match was at OVW in 2006 then so many in between, both of us having daughters then wrestling again last year with our husbands at the #RoyalRumble"

While The Miz's wife isn't completely active in the WWE these days, he is still going strong at the age of 42.

The A-Lister has been busy feuding with Dexter Lumis and has also associated himself with Bronson Reed, who recently returned to WWE on an episode of RAW. The former NXT North American Champion set his sights on Lumis.

Are you a fan of The "It" couple? Sound off in the comment section.

Poll : 0 votes