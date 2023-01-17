Former Divas Champion Maryse has reflected on her three-decade-long rivalry with Beth Phoenix while remembering their match at last year's 2022 Royal Rumble, which also involved Edge.

At the event, The Rated-R Superstar teamed up with The Glamazon to take on The Miz and his wife in a mixed tag team match. The bout was won by the two WWE Hall of Famers. The event also marked the third decade that the two women were involved in a match against each other.

The 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event is only two weeks away, and Maryse took to Twitter to share that it's one of her favorite WWE shows of the year. She also included a picture of her and Beth Phoenix while reminiscing about their feud.

"One of my favorite @WWE events is coming up. So cool @TheBethPhoenix & I have wrestled each other in 3 decades. Crazy our first match was at OVW in 2006 then so many in between, both of us having daughters then wrestling again last year with our husbands at the #RoyalRumble," she wrote.

You can check out the tweet below:

https://t.co/IO1LBAOLdb

Edge is reportedly set to return at the Royal Rumble event

The former WWE Champion was last seen at Extreme Rules where he lost to Finn Balor in an I Quit match. Edge was forced to quit after Rhea Ripley threatened to hit his wife Beth Phoenix with a chair.





According to a report by PWInsider, Edge and Beth are set to make their returns at the Royal Rumble. This means that he could compete in the men's 30-man over-the-tope-rope elimination match while she could take part in the women's one.

The Rated-R Superstar won the Rumble not too long ago in 2021, and it'll be interesting to see if he can do it again this year.

Who do you think this year's Royal Rumble winners will be? Sound off in the comments!

