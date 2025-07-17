40-year-old star breaks silence after quietly returning to WWE

Tuesday night on NXT, a former WWE star made his return to the company after five years, targeting The DarkState.

Brian Myers showed up on NXT alongside fellow System stablemates Eddie Edwards and Fandango (current ring name JDC) and came to the aid of Joe Hendry, Mike Santana, and the reigning TNA World Champion Trick Williams.

After the show was over, Brian Myers took to his social media handle and reacted to his return to the Stamford-based company, posting an image of himself with Edwards and JDC.

"Surprise! Just a couple of grizzled vets crashing the party in the house that Lord Tensai built," the 40-year-old star wrote on X.

The feud between the TNA roster and DarkState is far from over, after the latter showed up on TNA a couple of weeks ago and assaulted Matt Cardona.

What is next for WWE NXT and TNA after the brawl between The DarkState and The System?

It appears that the feud between the two factions is far from over, and the expectation is that The DarkState will appear on TNA again, seeking revenge against Myers, JDC, and Edwards.

As for The System's leader, Moose, he is scheduled for a match at TNA Slammiversary this Sunday, July 20, where he will defend his X-Division Title against Leon Slater.

Meanwhile, Trick Williams, who is set for a face-off with WWE legend The Undertaker next week on NXT, will take on Hendry and Santana in a Triple Threat Match for the TNA World Championship in the same event, and it will be interesting to see whether The DarkState will interfere in the match and who will stand tall eventually.

As for Myers, Edwards, and JDC, they will be in action Thursday night in TNA, facing former WWE star Mustafa Ali, Jason Hotch, and John Skyler in a Six-Man Tag Team Match.

