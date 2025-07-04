Matt Cardona breaks silence after blockbuster WWE return tease

Matt Cardona could be getting close to his WWE return after what happened Thursday night, when DarkState showed up on TNA's Impact Zone and assaulted the former WWE star.

The faction caught everyone by surprise and made a statement by assaulting the TNA star, but Cardona took to his social media accounts and sent a message to DarkState.

"Ok Darkstate…4 against 1…I’ll find my back up," Matt Cardona wrote on X/Twitter.

The former WWE star teased a return to the company through the partnership with TNA, which has seen wrestlers from TNA work storylines on NXT and vice versa.

Cardona could be on NXT next Tuesday seeking revenge, in what would mark his comeback to WWE for the first time since his departure in 2020.

Matt Cardona shares excitement about fans chanting his name in WWE

In the post-Night of Champions show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE fans started chanting Matt Cardona's name when WWE boss Triple H was on the panel.

This viral moment didn't go unnoticed by the TNA star, who shared his excitement about the fans' love during an appearance on Notsam Wrestling.

“Listen, it’s great, I love it. I love that the fans still think about me, certainly that they’re still chanting for me and you know me, Sam, I’ll take any publicity. I will run with it. This one, I didn’t necessarily overexpose. I was kind of heavy on the (John) Cena, overexposing the ‘hey.’ Then Cody (Rhodes) and K.O. were, you know, I think they were half-burying me on their podcast. So I’m like, alright, let’s pump the brakes a little bit here," Cardona said. (H/T 411 Mania)

A few days later, DarkState assaulted Cardona, and this could be his chance to return to WWE, at least for a short run.

