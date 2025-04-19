40-year-old star released by WWE volunteers to be Randy Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41

Randy Orton confirmed that he will be having an open challenge at WrestleMania 41 as he wants to compete on the card. A 40-year-old star who was released by WWE last year volunteered to return and be his opponent. This was the former US Champion Baron Corbin
This week on SmackDown, fans saw an extremely pumped-up Randy Orton declare that he's far too hyped and excited to simply give up his WrestleMania spot following the announcement that Kevin Owens made - that he will be out of action for the foreseeable future. That leaves the door open for an opponent for Orton at WrestleMania.
The Lone Wolf volunteered to fly to Las Vegas to lace up his boots again and face Tje Viper at WrestleMania 41.
Of course, this isn't going to happen, but it would be a pleasant surprise if it did. Baron Corbin gained some major standing among the WWE Universe in his last year, especially after he had a new lease on life in his career following an epic run in NXT.
This, unfortunately, could not translate to screen time on the main roster and he was quickly benched before getting released. He was a long-tenured superstar.
As of now, Rusev seems to be the frontrunner for Orton's opponent at WrestleMania 41.