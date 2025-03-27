40-year-old WWE star has a controversial opinion on Cody Rhodes getting punched by Travis Scott

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes is set for a huge match-up at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, his former rival, Kevin Owens, is leaving no stone unturned to fire shots at him.

At Elimination Chamber 2025, John Cena turned his back on The American Nightmare and sold his soul to The Rock. The two former World Champions, alongside rapper Travis Scott, attacked Rhodes. A forceful punch from the music artist reportedly resulted in the 39-year-old star suffering a black eye and a busted eardrum.

During an appearance on the Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, Kevin Owens stated that QB1 receiving a vicious punch from Scott was fantastic and well-deserved. The 40-year-old WWE star considered the rapper's actions to be justified.

"I don't really know what else you could expect from Travis Scott. He did what he knows how to do; he punched a guy right in the face. Personally, I think it was fantastic. Well deserved. Cody [Rhodes] had it coming," KO said. [From 03:20 to 03:38]

Kevin Owens slams Cody Rhodes and WWE over pyro budget

In the same interview, The Prizefighter was asked about Cody Rhodes' entrance, specifically the use of excessive pyro. Owens launched into a tirade against the sports entertainment juggernaut regarding this matter.

According to KO, Rhodes has been blowing three-quarters of the pyro budget, which prevented other wrestlers from having pyro in their entrances. The former United States Champion also revealed he had been denied pyro for his own entrance.

"I think the fact that he blows three-quarters of the WWE pyro budget every year, keeps a lot of people from getting to have pyro for their entrances. For example, I've requested for years to have pyro added to my entrance. Remember Sycho Sid used to have the pyro where it would say his name in the ring. So, I wanted the same thing but instead of my name, I just wanted it to say 'ba*lz,' with a 'Z' at the end. They just won't do it. They said Cody [Rhodes] needs all the pyro. So, very selfish and very excessive," he said.

At WrestleMania 41, The Captain will face John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship, while Owens will face Randy Orton in a non-title grudge match.

