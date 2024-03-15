40-year-old WWE star sends an invite for massive match at WrestleMania 40

WWE Superstar Ivar has teased a massive match for WrestleMania 40 ahead of the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On the Road to WrestleMania, several WWE stars are still vying to secure their spots for the biggest event of the year. Bronson Reed recently pitched an intriguing idea, proposing a "Big E Meaty Invitational" at WrestleMania 40. This multi-man match could feature some of the company's largest stars engaging in heavy-hitting action.

Others, such as Otis and Ivar, have already expressed their interest in participating in such a spectacle. Now, The Viking Raider has extended an invitation to other big men who are keen to compete at MeatMania.

"Otis, Bronson, Ivar..... who else is down for #MeatMania," Ivar wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Former WWE Champion had previously talked about a meaty men invitational for WrestleMania

Big E has popularized the term 'meat' among wrestling fans ever since his iconic 'big meaty men slapping meat' comment on The New Day's podcast several years ago.

During an interview on WWE's The Bump earlier this year, he shared an intriguing concept for a "meaty men invitational" for WrestleMania, featuring some of the company's largest superstars competing for the title of being the meatiest person on Earth.

“But actually I had a conversation with my man Woods, and he floated an idea that I think is fascinating. Some sort of a meaty men invitational, I think to be held at WrestleMania. Imagine, just the largest, most bulbous, most girthy men on the roster, all gathering in one match to decide who is worthy of being the meatiest man on God’s green earth. Imagine that," Big E said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if the company decides to bring this idea to fruition and organize a massive multi-man match at WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Would you like to see 'Big E Meaty Men Invitational' at Wrestlemania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion