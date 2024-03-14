WWE RAW star pitches historic WrestleMania XL match; Ivar responds

WWE is winding down the Road to WrestleMania XL amid last-minute pitches and performances. One RAW star has just pitched a historic 'Mania match.

The RAW and SmackDown locker rooms are full of super heavyweights who are looking to dominate The Grandest Stage of Them All. Big E realized this and recently pitched a Meaty Men Invitational for WrestleMania 40. The match would feature "the largest, most bulbous, most girthy men" competing to decide who is the meatiest man.

Bronson Reed is one of the largest superstars on the roster. He took to X tonight to pitch the inaugural Big E Meaty Invitational at WrestleMania to honor the injured multi-time champion. He called on fans to let officials know that the multi-man MeatMania concept needs to happen.

"There are some BIG brothers currently not on this year's #WrestleMania I think its time for @WWEBigE MEATY INVITATIONAL! If you, the WWE universe want it, let your voice be heard!!! #MEATMANIA," Reed wrote.

Ivar is another massive talent on the roster. The Viking Raider quickly responded to Reed's WrestleMania proposal and declared the need to go extra large in Philadelphia next month.

"I want to see wrestlemania XL go EXTRA LARGE! @WWEBigE meaty invitational.... Sign Me Up #MeatMania," Ivar wrote.

The company has not acknowledged the potential Big E Meaty Invitational at WrestleMania XL as of this writing. Big E has not responded to Reed or Ivar, but we may hear more as the company continues to finalize plans for the big event.

WWE finalizing matches for WrestleMania

WWE is just twenty-five days away from the 40th annual WrestleMania event. The two-night extravaganza will take place on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7, from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.

The company finalized plans for the Intercontinental Championship on this week's RAW in a Gauntlet Match, which Sami Zayn won. A Six-Pack Ladder Match has been announced for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso was also suggested, while Logan Paul's United States Championship defense is expected to be confirmed this week.

There are currently seven matches set for WrestleMania 40, with more in the works. Below is the current announced line-up:

Night TBA: IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley

IYO SKY defends the Women's Championship vs. Bayley Night TBA: Rhea Ripley defends the World Women's Championship vs. Becky Lynch

Rhea Ripley defends the World Women's Championship vs. Becky Lynch Night TBA: GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn

GUNTHER defends the Intercontinental Championship vs. Sami Zayn Night TBA: Finn Balor and Damian Priest defends the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match against five teams TBD

Finn Balor and Damian Priest defends the Undisputed Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Ladder Match against five teams TBD Night One: The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes

The Rock and Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes Night Two: Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins defends the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Drew McIntyre Night Two: Roman Reigns defends the Undisputed Universal Championship vs. Cody Rhodes

It remains to be seen what other matches will be announced in the coming weeks.

