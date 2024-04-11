40-year-old WWE star takes massive shot at Tony Khan after AEW releases footage of CM Punk's All In: London brawl

A WWE star has taken a massive jibe at Tony Khan after AEW released the infamous backstage footage from All In: London.

AEW has finally released the footage of CM Punk's brawl with Jack Perry backstage at All In: London last year. The final moments of the footage show Punk lunging at AEW President Tony Khan, who wasn't in the picture.

Shortly after, WWE announcer Corey Graves shared a GIF on Twitter, taking a shot at Khan.

Khan had previously stated that he feared for his safety at a show for the first time during that incident. Khan terminated Punk soon after the incident. Punk later made his big WWE return after nine long years at Survivor Series: WarGames. Punk has been a mainstay on WWE RAW since then.

The release of the All In: London footage has been met with a mixed reaction from Wrestling Twitter. While AEW diehards are on Khan's side and believe that Punk's firing was the right decision, others are siding with the former WWE Champion. Punk later took to his Instagram story and seemingly reacted to the release of the footage.

