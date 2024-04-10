40-year-old WWE Superstar shows off impressive physique following WrestleMania XL appearance

A former WWE champion made an appearance during WrestleMania weekend following months of absence due to injury. The superstar in question, Braun Strowman, recently shared a social media update showing off his impressive physique.

The former WWE Universal Champion last competed in a wrestling ring on the May 1, 2023 episode of RAW alongside Ricochet to beat The Alpha Academy. Unfortunately, he suffered from a neck injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae the following month, which has kept him out of in-ring action to this date.

Braun Strowman made an appearance on WWE Countdown to WrestleMania and had a conversation with Peter Rosenberg. Following the show, The Monster Among Men took to Instagram Stories to show off his insane physique. He shared a picture of himself while working out in a gym.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman provides injury update

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman recently revealed he was waiting for medical clearance before making his in-ring return.

Braun Strowman joined Tyler Breeze at WWE World to auction off the Stamford-based company's memorabilia on Fanatics Live. While signing the merchandise, the 40-year-old provided an update on his injury. The former Intercontinental Champion shed light on the procedure he underwent and revealed that he is awaiting clearance from his doctor:

"Really good, really good. Feeling good. Just waiting on that doctor to say go...We’re right there [in the home stretch]. Could feel the tension in the air. So, [on] May 1st, I got hurt. I had surgery [on] June 1st. So, I just had a CT scan back in January. The bones are very close to being fused up. So, that feeling I got a metal plate and four screws in my neck now. But, it ain’t gonna stop me," he said. [H/T: Post Wrestling]

Following his recent appearance, Strowman might soon return to in-ring action. It will be interesting to see when he gets to make his full-time return to action.

