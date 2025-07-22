John Cena is already scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. However, another man who has shown interest in dethroning Cena is Drew McIntyre.McIntyre will team up with Logan Paul to face the team of Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at the upcoming premium live event. The Scotsman wants to get past Orton and get his win back over The Viper after losing to him at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.Speaking on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, McIntyre called Cena's current version a &quot;bi**h&quot; and expressed his interest in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.&quot;I was out for five weeks. I came back, new mindset, new Drew. I'm not getting involved in these personal issues I've been involved with for the past two years. People like [CM] Punk and [Damian] Priest. That's not getting me any titles. I want the da*n title back. I want that win over Randy [Orton] to put me on track. To beat [John] Cena, the current bi**h version of Cena, and he screwed it all up. He being Jelly Roll. He deserved to get kicked in his stupid face,&quot; said McIntyre. [9:08-9:27] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDrew McIntyre briefly held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2024Drew McIntyre won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2024 with his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. However, his title-winning moment was short-lived, courtesy of CM Punk, who helped Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract after a brawl between Punk and McIntyre. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Scottish Psychopath tried regaining the title on multiple occasions, but failed thanks to his long-term rival. He also failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract due to Punk.The 40-year-old superstar is aiming to get his hands on a world championship and made it clear that his path to becoming a champion begins with a win at SummerSlam 2025.If you use quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.