  • home icon
  • WWE
  • 40-year-old WWE Superstar wants to beat the current "bi**h version" of John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship: "I want the da*n title back"

40-year-old WWE Superstar wants to beat the current "bi**h version" of John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship: "I want the da*n title back"

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 22, 2025 16:54 GMT
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)
John Cena (Image Credits: WWE.com)

John Cena is already scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2025. However, another man who has shown interest in dethroning Cena is Drew McIntyre.

Ad

McIntyre will team up with Logan Paul to face the team of Jelly Roll and Randy Orton at the upcoming premium live event. The Scotsman wants to get past Orton and get his win back over The Viper after losing to him at Saturday Night's Main Event XL.

Speaking on IMPAULSIVE with Logan Paul, McIntyre called Cena's current version a "bi**h" and expressed his interest in winning the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I was out for five weeks. I came back, new mindset, new Drew. I'm not getting involved in these personal issues I've been involved with for the past two years. People like [CM] Punk and [Damian] Priest. That's not getting me any titles. I want the da*n title back. I want that win over Randy [Orton] to put me on track. To beat [John] Cena, the current bi**h version of Cena, and he screwed it all up. He being Jelly Roll. He deserved to get kicked in his stupid face," said McIntyre. [9:08-9:27]
Ad
Ad

Drew McIntyre briefly held the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2024

Drew McIntyre won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in 2024 with his win over Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. However, his title-winning moment was short-lived, courtesy of CM Punk, who helped Damian Priest cash in his Money in the Bank contract after a brawl between Punk and McIntyre.

Ad

The Scottish Psychopath tried regaining the title on multiple occasions, but failed thanks to his long-term rival. He also failed to cash in his Money in the Bank contract due to Punk.

The 40-year-old superstar is aiming to get his hands on a world championship and made it clear that his path to becoming a champion begins with a win at SummerSlam 2025.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit IMPAULSIVE and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications