41-year-old former WWE Superstar sends a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns is hours away from celebrating his monumental 1000-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on WWE SmackDown. In the build to the event, The Tribal Chief took to his social media handle to reflect on his journey. Former WWE Superstar Ryback replied to the post stating that he would leave the Champion with nothing had he been a part of the roster.

Ryback was one of the most dominant WWE Superstars when he made his debut as a part of the Nexus in 2010. He continued his dominance when he moved away from the group, pursuing a singles career. The 41-year-old squashed his opponents in quick succession, winning the Intercontinental Championship before parting ways with the company in 2016.

Reigns and Ryback have never competed in a one-on-one match on WWE TV. However, the two have locked horns in tag team matches as a part of The Shield and RyBaxel. Now, the former WWE Superstar took to his Twitter account to send a warning to The Tribal Chief ahead of WWE SmackDown.

The Greatest of All Time.

🏽000 days as the undisputed best in the world!

What is planned for Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown?

Tonight's episode of the Blue Brand will be the first time The Bloodline will be seen since Jimmy Uso kicked Roman Reigns in the face at Night Of Champions, twice. While no member of the faction has addressed the situation, Paul Heyman let the WWE Universe know that the scenario would be discussed on the show.

We will talk about this in detail Friday on Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown https://t.co/6Fx0of6q9g

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, the Special Counsel stated that The Bloodline would celebrate its Tribal Chief's 1000-day reign the following week. While there is no word on any change of plans since the developments at Night Of Champions, a report states that the plan is to hand Roman Reigns a new Universal Championship on the show.

