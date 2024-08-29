LA Knight has turned out to become one of the biggest stars in the WWE roster in the past couple of years. However, his infamous Max Dupri character wasn't bound to get him to the top of the business.

In a recent interview on La Causerie, Knight was asked if he enjoyed his Max Dupri gimmick, and the star called it 'trash.' Not only that, but Knight also added that he felt that gimmick was either the end of his time in WWE or the end of his time in this business.

The 41-year-old also added that he was just trying to be committed to keep a step forward and so, gave that idea a try. But eventually, it didn't fit well.

Trending

"Oh, that trash, yeah, no, no, no, I don't. I very much felt like it was torpedoing my career. I very much felt like I was pretty much done for at that point. That was one of those few times where I was just like, 'All right, well, this is either the end of me here, or this is possibly the end of me in this business, or who knows, because it was not me.' It was not anything that I wanted to do or looked forward to doing. At the same time, I am committed to putting the best foot forward, so I gave it a shot, gave it the old college try. But, you know, there are some things that people are fit for and some that people aren't," LA Knight said. [7:47 onwards]

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Logan Paul heaped praise on LA Knight recently

While Logan Paul lost the United States Championship to LA Knight at WWE Summerslam 2024, he decided to break character and heap praise on the 41-year-old recently.

During a recent episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Paul congratulated Knight on his win and stated that it was very well deserved. Not only that, but the 29-year-old added that Knight was a good wrestler and fought extremely hard to get to this point.

"Congrats to him; he's a very good wrestler. It was well-deserved. He fought extremely hard and kicked out of my knockout punch last night," Paul added. [1:47 onwards]

LA Knight has looked dominant as the WWE United States Champion lately. The star has promised to elevate the title and make it the most important one. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the US Champion in the future.

Please give credits to La Causerie and an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback