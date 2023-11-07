41-year-old star furious about trolls regarding his peculiar action on WWE RAW

Last night, WWE RAW came to an end with a brawl breaking out between two sides after the main event. The Judgment Day attacked Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn after their match. A snippet from the attack is doing the rounds online that seems to be trolling Damian Priest.

This week's episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins addressing his victory at Crown Jewel and thanking Sami Zayn for his help in stealing Damian Priest's MITB briefcase. The World Heavyweight Champion rewarded Zayn with a title match in the main event of the red brand this Monday that saw Rollins retain his belt.

What happened later on the show saw the first match for the Survivor Series: War Games take shape. The Judgment Day attacked Rollins and Zayn while Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes ran down to help the duo. Before a major brawl broke out between the two sides, Damian Priest was seen flipping his hair back. The snippet has gone viral on social media, especially on X, and the 41-year-old seems furious about it.

Was Sami Zayn punished on WWE RAW?

At Crown Jewel over the weekend, Seth Rollins successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. After the match, a dejected McIntyre made his way backstage. However, Damian Priest immediately ran towards the ring with the intention of cashing in on his MITB briefcase.

But before the referee could ring the bell, making the match official between Rollins and Priest, Sami Zayn appeared from the crowd. Zayn then attacked the Judgment Day member and fled the scene with the MITB briefcase.

In the opening segment of WWE RAW, Zayn confessed to the fact that Adam Pearce forced him to return the briefcase to him. However, Rollins admitted to knowing about it as he had visited Pearce's office to discuss a potential title opportunity for Zayn. The segment ended with a match between the two being made official for the main event on the show.

