41-year-old star resembles Stone Cold Steve Austin more than he reminds one of The Rock, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell believes LA Knight is more similar to Stone Cold Steve Austin than he is to The Rock.

The 41-year-old has quickly risen to prominence since dropping the Max Dupri gimmick. He is currently involved in a feud with AJ Styles and attacked The Phenomenal One outside his house a few days back, leading to his arrest as part of a storyline. However, Styles dropped the charges, allowing Knight to walk free.

Many have compared LA Knight's catchy promo style to The Rock's. However, Dutch Mantell said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk that he saw more of Stone Cold Steve Austin in the WWE SmackDown star.

"The first time I saw him, I thought of Austin instead of thinking about The Rock. I didn’t even think about Rock at all." [From 1:00:29 to 1:00:36]

LA Knight is scheduled to face AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania XL. The duo has been involved in a heated rivalry over the past few months, and Styles even cost The Megastar a chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship as he interfered in the 2024 Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Meanwhile, The Brahma Bull will compete in a tag team match at The Showcase of the Immortals. Stone Cold Steve Austin is also speculated to be present at the event in a non-wrestling capacity. However, the company has yet to confirm the Hall of Famer's appearance.

If you use any quotes from the article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

