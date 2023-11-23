41-year-old WWE star has bid farewell to The Undertaker tattoo

The Undertaker has been a towering figure for over three decades, and his haunting entrance music sent shivers down the spines of his opponents, signaling the arrival of the WWE legend.

The one-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champion Damian Priest has often been compared to the Hall of Famer due to his brooding persona and slow, deliberate in-ring style.

In fact, The Archer of Infamy even sported a tattoo of 'Taker's symbol early in his career as a tribute to the former World Champion.

However, in a recent interview on WWE Tattooed on YouTube, the 41-year-old superstar revealed his perspective on paying tribute to 'Taker evolved, and he ultimately decided to cover up the tattoo with a design featuring a bat.

"I'm not obsessed I promise, but The Undertaker, I actually did get his symbol tattooed in this skull. And then I started wrestling and then it was like, 'I probably shouldn't have done that.' And I remember a promoter was like, 'You know, you might have to cover that one day.' So I went ahead and tattoed this bat over it," Damian Priest said. [From 05:25 to 05:44]

Damian Priest shared he started wrestling because of The Undertaker

During the same interview, the 41-year-old star shared that while growing up, he admired The Deadman's tattoo. Hence, the reason why Priest sported a tattoo of 'Taker's symbol was that he wanted to be like the WWE legend.

The Judgment Day member also shared that the former World Champion would be learning about his tattoo for the first time, even though The Deadman knows that The Punisher is a big fan of his.

"The Undertaker, he's gonna hear this for the first time (laughs). He knows I'm a big fan of his and I'm sure he knows by now that he's the reason why I even fell in love with this business," he added. [From 05:45 to 05:54]

The Hall of Famer made an appearance on WWE NXT a few weeks ago and confronted Bron Breakker, followed by a punch. It remains to be seen whether Shawn Michaels has plans for The Deadman to appear on the show in the future.

